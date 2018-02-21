High water, flash flooding reported on ArkLaTex roadways - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

High water, flash flooding reported on ArkLaTex roadways

Floodwaters from heavy rains topped part of Old Plain Dealing Road in Bossier Parish the evening of Feb. 21, closing that section of roadway. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury) Floodwaters from heavy rains topped part of Old Plain Dealing Road in Bossier Parish the evening of Feb. 21, closing that section of roadway. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)
High water reported on Airline Drive in Bossier. (Source: KSLA News 12) High water reported on Airline Drive in Bossier. (Source: KSLA News 12)
Flooding at Doctors Drive in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12) Flooding at Doctors Drive in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)
Car sitting in high water on Patricia Drive in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12) Car sitting in high water on Patricia Drive in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

  • Links In The NewsMore>>

  • Bienville COA closed Thursday

    Bienville COA closed Thursday

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-02-21 22:50:10 GMT
    The Bienville Council on Aging and Transportation will be closed Feb. 22. (Source: Google Maps)The Bienville Council on Aging and Transportation will be closed Feb. 22. (Source: Google Maps)

    Bienville Parish Council on Aging and Transportation will be closed Thursday due to the continued threat of inclement weather, the nonprofit's executive director has decided.

    More >>

    Bienville Parish Council on Aging and Transportation will be closed Thursday due to the continued threat of inclement weather, the nonprofit's executive director has decided.

    More >>

  • SWEPCO power outage information

    SWEPCO power outage information

    Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

    More >>

    Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

    More >>

  • KSLA Severe Weather Policy

    KSLA Severe Weather Policy

    The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property. 

    More >>

    The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property. 

    More >>
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A number of ArkLaTex roads and streets have been experiencing high water as rain continues to pound the area.

Multiple county roads in Precinct 3 in Cass County, Texas, are under water.

"Use extreme caution while traveling any road," the road commissioner said.

"Until water recedes, we cannot say if the roadway even exists below the water line. Turn around, don't drown."

In Bossier City, "most roadways that were barricaded earlier today are now clear," city spokesman Mark Natale said.

That includes Shed Road at Benton Road and Shed Road at Airline Drive.

Both intersections now are open.

Barricades and high water signs were placed at several locations in Bossier City that typically flood during heavy rain.

Barricades remain in place due to high water on Hamilton Road under the railroad overpass between Green and Cox streets.

Areas that earlier reported street flooding also included:

  • Old Minden Road at Preston Boulevard
  • James Street at Shed Road
  • Doctors Drive at Shed Road
  • Landry Drive between Airline and Doctors drives
  • Benton Road at Alameda Drive
  • 1300-1600 blocks of Airline Drive
  • Patricia Drive at Michael Street
  • James Street at East Texas Street

About 5 p.m. Wednesday, a small section of roadway in the 1100 block of Winfield Road in the Haughton area was closed due to standing water, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. That's just east of Coastal Drive.

Bossier sheriff's deputies will be out and about Wednesday night monitoring and assessing the situation since more rain in expected, the Sheriff's Office reports.

The North Gate at Barksdale Air Force Base was closed due to flooding, according to officials. 

Barksdale’s Main Gate (West Gate) opened the gate near the visitor’s center to divert traffic away from the flooded areas inside the base. The Industrial Gate is currently open to all traffic.

In Shreveport, police are reporting a half dozen or so areas of concern.

Earlier, Shreveport police said the 9600 block of Hillsborro Drive was closed due to a fallen tree.

This list is being updated as conditions warrant.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

See It Snap It Send It: Your Weather Pics
Powered by Frankly