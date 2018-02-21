High water, flash flooding reported on ArkLaTex roadways

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Bienville Parish Council on Aging and Transportation will be closed Thursday due to the continued threat of inclement weather, the nonprofit's executive director has decided.

The Bienville Council on Aging and Transportation will be closed Feb. 22. (Source: Google Maps)

Car sitting in high water on Patricia Drive in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Floodwaters from heavy rains topped part of Old Plain Dealing Road in Bossier Parish the evening of Feb. 21, closing that section of roadway. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

A number of ArkLaTex roads and streets have been experiencing high water as rain continues to pound the area.

Multiple county roads in Precinct 3 in Cass County, Texas, are under water.

"Use extreme caution while traveling any road," the road commissioner said.

"Until water recedes, we cannot say if the roadway even exists below the water line. Turn around, don't drown."

In Bossier City, "most roadways that were barricaded earlier today are now clear," city spokesman Mark Natale said.

That includes Shed Road at Benton Road and Shed Road at Airline Drive.

Both intersections now are open.

Barricades and high water signs were placed at several locations in Bossier City that typically flood during heavy rain.

Barricades remain in place due to high water on Hamilton Road under the railroad overpass between Green and Cox streets.

Areas that earlier reported street flooding also included:

Old Minden Road at Preston Boulevard

James Street at Shed Road

Doctors Drive at Shed Road

Landry Drive between Airline and Doctors drives

Benton Road at Alameda Drive

1300-1600 blocks of Airline Drive

Patricia Drive at Michael Street

James Street at East Texas Street

About 5 p.m. Wednesday, a small section of roadway in the 1100 block of Winfield Road in the Haughton area was closed due to standing water, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. That's just east of Coastal Drive.

Bossier sheriff's deputies will be out and about Wednesday night monitoring and assessing the situation since more rain in expected, the Sheriff's Office reports.

The North Gate at Barksdale Air Force Base was closed due to flooding, according to officials.

Barksdale’s Main Gate (West Gate) opened the gate near the visitor’s center to divert traffic away from the flooded areas inside the base. The Industrial Gate is currently open to all traffic.

In Shreveport, police are reporting a half dozen or so areas of concern.

Road Closures:



1100 block of Kings Highway



Milton Street / Alabama Avenue down to Kentucky Avenue



Hollywood Avenue east of Jewella Avenue under train bridge



Ashborne Drive / Spring Lake Drive



400 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Park



High water at Common Street / Caddo Street pic.twitter.com/eJ5tnXq3IU — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) February 21, 2018

Earlier, Shreveport police said the 9600 block of Hillsborro Drive was closed due to a fallen tree.

This list is being updated as conditions warrant.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.