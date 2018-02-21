BCPD reports high water on some Bossier City streets - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BCPD reports high water on some Bossier City streets

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

The Bossier City Police Department says a number of streets in the area are already reporting high water as rain continues to pound the ArkLaTex.

According to officials, barricades and high water signs are being placed at several locations in Bossier City that typically flood during periods of heavy rain.

Areas that are reporting street flooding at this hour include:

  • Hamilton Road under railroad overpass between Green Street and Cox Street
  • Old  Minden Road at Preston Boulevard
  • James Street at Shed Road
  • Doctors Drive at Shed Road
  • Landry Drive between Airline Drive and Doctors Drive
  • Benton Road at Alameda Drive
  • 1300-1600 block of Airline Drive
  • Patricia Drive at Michael Street
  • James Street at East Texas Street

This list will continue to be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 KSLA.

