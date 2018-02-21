2 rescued after being surrounded by water in McCurtain County, OK

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Two people are safe after being surrounded by high water Wednesday morning.

The Broken Bow fire department chief says two men were out overnight when they drove in a creek on Currence Road.

The men were in the creek for several hours until daybreak when one walked out for help, according to the chief.

The chief says that's when rescue workers arrived and assisted the other man out.

The National Weather Service originally reported the people went around a barricade and were washed off the road.

Storm Report: McCurtain County Emergency Manager reported that a vehicle went around a barricade and was washed off the road. High water rescue is underway. #TurnAroundDontDrown — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) February 21, 2018

In a tweet, the National Weather Service asked drivers not to drive around barriers. The tweet says they are there because there is water flowing over the roads and you don't know what lies beneath the water.

Please do not drive around barriers! They are there because there is water flowing over the roads, and you do not know what lies beneath the water. #TurnAroundDontDrown — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) February 21, 2018

