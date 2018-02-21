2 rescued after being surrounded by water in McCurtain County, O - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2 rescued after being surrounded by water in McCurtain County, OK

Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK (KSLA) -

Two people are safe after being surrounded by high water Wednesday morning. 

The Broken Bow fire department chief says two men were out overnight when they drove in a creek on Currence Road. 

The men were in the creek for several hours until daybreak when one walked out for help, according to the chief. 

The chief says that's when rescue workers arrived and assisted the other man out.

The National Weather Service originally reported the people went around a barricade and were washed off the road.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service asked drivers not to drive around barriers. The tweet says they are there because there is water flowing over the roads and you don't know what lies beneath the water.

