Bossier City agrees to pay funds for new Barksdale gate project

Here is a rendering of what the I-20/I-220 interchange project will look like (Source: City of Bossier)

Bossier City passed a resolution on Tuesday to join the Parish to set aside funding over the next 12 years to help pay for the Interstate 20/I-220 interchange and a new entrance into Barksdale Air Force Base.

The city agreed to pay $250,000 annually for the next 12 years, totaling $3 million.

A majority of the money from $90 million project will come from Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds (GARVEE).

$12 million will also come from the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments.

Captain Andrew Caulk with BAFB says the new gate itself will be constructed by Barksdale and is meant to replace the Industrial Gate, which was built after 9/11 and only meant to be temporary.

"There are some issues with that gate with safety and security and being so close to the tracks," said Caulk.

"It'll provide a direct route for people who live north of the base to get on base and it'll be the primary entrance for all of our commercial traffic and our truck screening."

Caulk says this is something that has been in the works for many years and will be used as a catalyst to help Barksdale grow.

"It gives us the capabilities to grow the mission. There are requirements for new missions that we want to bring on the base that this will help provide the pathway for," said Caulk.

"Which of course means more jobs and more growth in the community."

There is no word yet on what the next step of the project will be.

