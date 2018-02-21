Bossier deputies to host mass shooting drill

Bossier Parish sheriff deputies are hosting a drill Wednesday morning to show local librarians hot to protect during a mass tragedy.

They're conducting an active-shooter drill starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Bossier Central Library off Becket Street in Bossier City.

The Emergency Preparedness Drill is expected to last until about 9 a.m.

Deputies will work alongside officials with the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Bossier City police to test the library staff with hazard threats in three different scenarios, including an active shooter situation.

During the drill, there will be role players who may be outside and inside of the library facility, and this realistic training scenario could involve simulated gunfire and smoke. Residents are asked to not be alarmed.

In a release, a representative from the sheriff's office says this is not a drill to test response of first responders, but rather test the policies and procedures of the library staff and management.

The Bossier Parish Central Library staff has been training with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and BOHSEP over the past months in preparation for the drill, according to the release.

The Central Library hours of operation will be delayed one hour. Instead of opening at 8 a.m., the library will open at 9 a.m.

