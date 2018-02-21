Shreveport counselor pleads guilty to molesting patient

A Shreveport counselor pleaded guilty to molesting a patient on Tuesday.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office says 84-year-old Robert Lee Minniear entered his plea at a hearing that was supposed to decide if facts about the abuse of previous victims would be allowed.

Instead, Minniear pleaded guilty to molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13, receiving 50 years hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, according to the district attorney's office.

At trial, he faced at least 25 years and up to 99 years in prison.

The pleading avoids the need for Minniear's most recent victim to testify.

The district attorney's office says the victim was 11 to 15-years-old during the time span in which the abuses occurred, April 2013 through August 2017.

That victim was reportedly a patient of Minniear, who at the time was licensed as a counselor.

The district attorney's office says other alleged abuses of male and female victims the state intended to bring up at trial occurred as far back as 1969.

In addition to his 50-year sentence, Minniear must register for the rest of his life as a sex offender.

