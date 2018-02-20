Police seek thieves caught on camera accused of stealing car

Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two car thieves earlier this month. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two car thieves earlier this month.

Surveillance video shows two people walking up to a 2017 white Dodge Charger parked in the 100 block of Lynn Ave. on Feb. 8th.

That’s when they drove the car out of the victim’s driveway. The vehicle has not yet been found.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of these thieves.

Anyone with information can call 318-673-7373 or visit lockemup.org.

