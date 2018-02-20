New campaign to raise awareness of potential threats

In light of all the horrific events involving school shootings around the country, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is launching “See Something, Say Something” campaign. (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)

The goal is to heightened awareness of potential threats against children.

Here’s how it works, when you see or hear something that could possibly be dangerous or harmful, call and report it.

To report suspicious activity, contact TAPD at 903-798-3138. Describe specifically what you observed including:

Who or what you saw

When you saw it

What you heard

Where it happened

Why it’s suspicious

If there is an emergency, be sure to call 911 first.

For more information, visit the TAPD’s website.

