Bossier Parish School Board responds to religious lawsuit

Bossier Parish schools are now responding to a lawsuit that claims they promote religion on campus.

The Bossier Parish School Board responds with this statement:

The Bossier Parish School Board and its administration are committed to maintaining exceptional schools, respecting the rights and beliefs of every student and family in our community, and carefully following all applicable federal and state laws. The Board is in the process of updating and supplementing its policies to ensure full legal compliance across the school district and is scheduling mandatory in-service training for all administrators, teachers and coaches on the policies and underlying laws. We trust these affirmative steps will resolve the current federal court matter in short order so that precious taxpayer funds can be spent on continuing to improve the quality of educational services provided to students rather than on potentially expensive litigation. As we implement revised policies and ensure full legal compliance on every campus in the district, Bossier Schools will always carefully respect and preserve the fundamental rights of all students, including their cherished First Amendment right to religious freedom.

The group Americans United filed a lawsuit on behalf of four Bossier Parish parents back on Feb. 7th.

Those parents claim their kids’ religious freedom was trampled on repeatedly by administrators, teachers and coaches.

The lawsuit claims Bossier Parish schools do not welcome all faiths and compelled students to practice Christianity in classrooms and at school events both on and off campus.

