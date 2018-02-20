Bomb threat causes school to lockdown Tuesday afternoon

A Broken Bow school was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon following a suspicious suitcase was found a block away from campus. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Police say they found a suspicious suitcase at Water World Car Wash just after noon. That’s one block from Broken Bow Middle and High School.

A bomb squad from Durant, OK, examined the suitcase and found nothing threatening inside.

No arrests have been made.

