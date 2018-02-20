Caddo Parish Public Works, Bossier Parish officials handing out sandbags

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Two area agencies are offering sandbags to those who need them on Tuesday.

Caddo Parish officials are giving out residents that are preparing in advance for the heavy rainfall headed to the ArkLaTex.

Sandbags will be given out until 3 p.m. today at 1701 Monty Street, according to Assistant Director Tim Weaver. Sandbags will also be available on Wednesday.

The limit is 25 per person.

In Bossier City, sandbags will be available for all residents tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Service Complex, 3223 Old Shed Road.

In Bossier Parish, sandbags can be picked up daily from 8 am. to 3:30 p.m at the Highway Department Maintenance building on 410 in Benton.

According to Pat Culverhouse with the Bossier Parish Police Jury, he said that the parish does not have an emergency situation at this time and are handing out sandbags to those who want them.

In Webster Parish, sandbags will be available:

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.