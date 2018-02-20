Caddo, Bossier, Webster make sandbags available

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Bienville Parish Council on Aging and Transportation will be closed Thursday due to the continued threat of inclement weather, the nonprofit's executive director has decided.

The Bienville Council on Aging and Transportation will be closed Feb. 22. (Source: Google Maps)

Several spots in Bossier Parish will be handing out sandbags due to the heavy rains Wednesday. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Caddo Parish officials are giving out residents that are preparing in advance for the heavy rainfall headed to the ArkLaTex. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Several area agencies are offering sandbags to businesses and residences that need them.

Bossier City will continue to make sandbags available to its residents from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday at the city’s Public Service Complex, 3223 Old Shed Road.

Caddo Parish made sandbags available Tuesday and Wednesday at 1701 Monty St., according to Assistant Director Tim Weaver. Sandbags will also be available on Wednesday. The limit is 25 per person.

Sandbags are available in Shreveport during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3825 Mansfield Road. People are allowed 20 bags per person and asked to bring their ID.

In Bossier Parish, sandbags can be picked up daily from 8 am. to 3:30 p.m at the Highway Department Maintenance building on 410 in Benton.

Here are some other spots in Bossier Parish anyone can pick up sandbags:

Haughton Fire District 1, 4494 U.S. Highway 80, Haughton

Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto

Town of Haughton, 120 W. Mckinley Ave.

Bossier Parish does not have an emergency situation at this time and is handing out sandbags to those who want them, Bossier Police Jury spokesman Pat Culverhouse said.

Sandbags also have been made available in Webster Parish.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.