Lawsuit: Louisiana prison brutally punishes suicidal inmates

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A federal lawsuit claims a Louisiana prison brutally punishes suicidal and mentally ill inmates by isolating them for months or even years, chaining them to chairs and exposing them to extreme cold.

The class action, filed Tuesday, asks the court to rule that prison officials are subjecting inmates at David Wade Correctional Center in Homer to unconstitutional "cruel and unusual punishment."

The suit says prisoners who ask for mental health care instead are placed on suicide watch and held in solitary confinement for weeks. It claims some prisoners have cut themselves or attempted suicide to escape the "extreme" conditions.

Attorneys from the Advocacy Center and MacArthur Justice Center filed the suit.

A spokesman for the corrections department didn't immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking comment.

