TSTC to host open house for high school students

High school juniors and seniors are invited to an open house at Texas State Technical College for a complimentary lunch and campus tours.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the TSTC campus in Marshall.

Students can register for free online, but the maximum capacity for the event is 300.

At the open house, students will be able to select 30-minute information sessions that explore program labs and explore the various programs offered at the college.

Admissions, financial aid, housing and student support services representatives will be on hand to assist prospective students.

In the "Fun Zone," students will have access to a selfie booth, a s'more station and more. There will also be a scavenger hunt where students can win prizes while they learn about the programs offered and meet instructors.

for more information on the open house and to register.

