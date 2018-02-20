Louisiana 2-1-1 service restored for callers

A long-gone community service will be restored soon for all callers in Northwest Louisiana.

The 2-1-1 service is a helpline which provides free and confidential service for people searching for help.

The line is open 24-7 and provides callers with information and referrals on subjects from basic human needs such as food, clothing and utility assistance to physical and mental health resources, support for children and veterans as well as volunteer opportunities, according to a news release from United Way of Northwest Louisiana.

"The northwest Louisiana region, encompassing more than 525,000 Louisiana residents, has not had 2-1-1 services for over four years and many of our local citizens have struggled to find the resources they needed during this time," according to a news release from Charnae Brown, corporate relations for UWNWLA.

"During those four years, our region witnessed record flooding and multiple outlying hurricanes that have affected our local resources. Should these events occur again, northwest Louisiana residents will have one easy-to-remember source to call for help."

An event announcing the relaunch will be held on Wednesday.

