Texarkana city leaders see end for Spring Lake Park project

Texarkana city officials expected the Spring Lake Project to be finished in two or three months, but after a total of seven months, an end is in sight.

The finishing touch is being done on the pond at Spring Lake Park. The area has been closed to the public since the pond was drained of water due to a dredging project that began last July.

"The only piece left is laying the flagstone which is cosmetic," said Lisa Thompson, Spokeswoman for the city of Texarkana, Texas.

The Spring Lake Park Dredging Project is part of the city of Texarkana Texas Capitol Improvement Plan with an estimated price tag of $875,000.

Now, the pond is holding water again and the dredging of the lake has been completed.

Although the ducks have returned, it may be a few more weeks before the pond is restocked with fish.

"Since the construction, the dredging of the pond the water is pretty muddy so we might have to treat it clear the water up so we can get the wildlife back into it," Tompson said.

Thompson said this project has increased the depth of the pond to more than 10 feet which will fish and other wildlife to thrive in the new environment.

Those who visit the park on a regular basis say they are just glad to see the improvements.

"I've been walking since last summer and they have been working on it since then and it looks like it is going to turn out to be quite nice," said Davion Reeves, a park visitor.

"There is an island that has been put in with a grassy area that is a really nice feature with a channel that goes through it is a nice area to begin with but this makes it much more enjoyable," said Jennifer Robinson, a park visitor.

