Shreveport 7th grader receives national award for community serv

Shreveport 7th grader receives national award for community service efforts

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport pre-teen has been named as one of Louisiana’s Top Two State Honorees of 2018 in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. 

Joey Gouthiere, 12, a seventh-grader at Youree Drive Middle School, is on a mission to take care of the planet Earth through his “Geaux Green” campaign. 

An environmental project focused on gardening, recycling, conservation and community beautification. 

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program honors students in grades 5-12 for outstanding volunteer service.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, now in its 23rd year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

Here's the break down of the state winners from the ArkLaTex:

Louisiana

STATE HONOREE

  • Olivia Cuthbert, Dubach
  • Joey Gouthiere, Shreveport

DISTINGUISHED FINALIST

  • Olivia Davis, Shreveport
  • Nikki Leali, New Orleans
  • Emmaline Miller, Lafayette
  • Sunakshi Sharma, Monroe


Texas

STATE HONOREE

  • Zane Magee, Montgomery
  • Caroline Wells, Tyler

DISTINGUISHED FINALIST

  • Ryan Almusawi, Fort Worth
  • Chase Bradley, Round Rock
  • Curt Fendley, Paris
  • Sarah Mercado, Cedar Park
  • Saumya Rawat, Coppell
  • Ashley Reel, Spring
  • Julia Singer, San Antonio
  • Zoya Surani, Corpus Christi
  • Zeeshawn Wani, Houston
  • Lauren Yang, Sugar Land


Arkansas

STATE HONOREE

  • Anna Richey, Paris
  • Alexis Roberson, Caraway

DISTINGUISHED FINALIST

  • Jameson Archer, Prattsville
  • Abigail Gearhart, Rogers
  • Emmaline Landes, El Dorado
  • Riley Strube, Cabot

