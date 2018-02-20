Shreveport 7th grader receives national award for community service efforts

A Shreveport pre-teen has been named as one of Louisiana’s Top Two State Honorees of 2018 in The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

Joey Gouthiere, 12, a seventh-grader at Youree Drive Middle School, is on a mission to take care of the planet Earth through his “Geaux Green” campaign.

An environmental project focused on gardening, recycling, conservation and community beautification.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program honors students in grades 5-12 for outstanding volunteer service.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, now in its 23rd year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

Here's the break down of the state winners from the ArkLaTex:

Louisiana

STATE HONOREE

Olivia Cuthbert, Dubach

Joey Gouthiere, Shreveport

DISTINGUISHED FINALIST

Olivia Davis, Shreveport

Nikki Leali, New Orleans

Emmaline Miller, Lafayette

Sunakshi Sharma, Monroe



Texas

STATE HONOREE

Zane Magee, Montgomery

Caroline Wells, Tyler

DISTINGUISHED FINALIST

Ryan Almusawi, Fort Worth

Chase Bradley, Round Rock

Curt Fendley, Paris

Sarah Mercado, Cedar Park

Saumya Rawat, Coppell

Ashley Reel, Spring

Julia Singer, San Antonio

Zoya Surani, Corpus Christi

Zeeshawn Wani, Houston

Lauren Yang, Sugar Land



Arkansas

STATE HONOREE

Anna Richey, Paris

Alexis Roberson, Caraway

DISTINGUISHED FINALIST

Jameson Archer, Prattsville

Abigail Gearhart, Rogers

Emmaline Landes, El Dorado

Riley Strube, Cabot

