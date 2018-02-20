Community meeting held for District 12 this evening

The meeting will take place at Western Hills Baptist Church, located off Pines Road. (Source: Western Hills Baptist Church/Facebook)

Shreveport residents of District 12 will receive important updates and other information at a community meeting held on Tuesday evening.

The meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. at Western Hills Baptist Church at 4153 Pines Road.

For a map of District 12, click here.

At the meeting, citizens will be able to speak to parish officials, city officials, and department heads, according to District 12 Commissioner Louis Johnson.

"We want the citizens of District 12 and all concerned citizens to come out and be informed," said District 12 Commissioner Louis Johnson, in a news release. "Spread the word, and come out and make your voice heard."

Topics discussed will include community safety, public works, code enforcement, water, property standards and neighborhood clean-up.

Speakers will include Parish Administrator Woodrow Wilson, Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler, District 12 School Board Member Dottie Bell and Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz.

The meeting is sponsored by Caddo Parish Commissioner Louis Johnson and co-sponsored by City Councilman and Council President Jerry Bowman.

