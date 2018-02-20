Man shot in arm, SPD search for gunman

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Man shot in the arm around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Tierra at the La Tierra Apartment. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are looking for a gunman who shot another man Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Tierra Drive at the La Tierra Apartments.

The 41-year-old victim was shot in the arm and is expected to be ok, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman Angie Willhite.

Neighbors told police they heard about 15 to 20 shots in the area.

Detectives went to the hospital to interview the victim.

No arrests have been made.

