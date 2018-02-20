1 injured after Bossier Parish bus crashes into truck

Bossier City police are investigating after a bus crashed into a truck in the Golden Meadows area Tuesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Bossier City police are investigating after a bus crashed into a truck in the Golden Meadows area Tuesday morning and sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hollyhock Lane and Golden Meadows Drive.

Bossier City police spokesman Mark Natale says the bus hit the truck.

The driver of the truck was taken to Willis-Knighton Pierremont with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Natale.

Natale also says there was a driver and a passenger on the bus at the time. Neither of them was hurt.

Bossier Parish Schools spokeswoman Sonja Bailes says the bus involved, 81, serves varies different schools. An alternate bus was sent to pick up the child onboard and continue the route.

Parents of students who ride bus 81 are being notified that there will be a delay, according to Bailes.

Bailes also says it is standard protocol that the driver of the bus will undergo mandatory drug testing.

