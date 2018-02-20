Wild boars being hunted on Barksdale AFB

If you heard gunshots near Barksdale Air Force Base Monday night, don't be alarmed.

Barksdale officials are hunting wild boars to keep the population down, according to the fire department on base.

Many people called into the KSLA News 12 newsroom from about 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. asking about the loud booms.

Barksdale fire department officials say it is not clear how long the hunting will last.

