Wild boars being hunted on Barksdale AFB

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
(Source: Airman 1st Class Sydney Campbell/USAF) (Source: Airman 1st Class Sydney Campbell/USAF)
BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA (KSLA) -

If you heard gunshots near Barksdale Air Force Base Monday night, don't be alarmed.

Barksdale officials are hunting wild boars to keep the population down, according to the fire department on base. 

Many people called into the KSLA News 12 newsroom from about 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. asking about the loud booms. 

Barksdale fire department officials say it is not clear how long the hunting will last.

