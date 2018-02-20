Officials say gunshots early Tuesday at Barksdale AFB not hog hunt

Officials with Barksdale Air Force base said that the loud noises were something other than a hog hunt.

Barksdale Air Force Base Fire Department told KSLA News 12 that the gunshots that were heard on Tuesday morning were from a hog hunt.

However, later this morning, Capt. Andrew Caulk with the BAFB public affairs office said that special units were doing tactical training near the back part of the base, not hunting hogs.

BAFB released a statement before noon on Tuesday:

The Joint Readiness Training Center conducted unconventional warfare training using helicopters Feb. 19 and 20 on the east side of Barksdale Air Force Base. Other military services’ units occasionally use Barksdale’s range areas for readiness, sustainment, and pre-deployment training. Barksdale does have a wild boar population control program but does not use heavy weapons, helicopters or other aerial forces to implement the program.

