Man dead after high speed crash

A man is dead after a car crash on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport Tuesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A man is dead after a car crash on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport Tuesday morning.

Police say the man drove his car into a concrete pillar for the Interstate 20 westbound exit ramp onto Common Street at a high rate of speed just before 3 a.m.

The man was driving a silver Chevy Camaro.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Police are investigating to see if the crash could be connected to a fight that broke out just a few moments earlier at Josh Lounge.

According to police reports, the Camaro has just left Josh Lounge.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.