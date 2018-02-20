Man dead after high speed crash

An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.More >>
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.More >>
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >>
An Ohio sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.More >>
Months after surviving a mass shooting himself, a father says he doesn’t know what to tell his son, now a mass shooting survivor, too.More >>
