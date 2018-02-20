Coroner's office names man after deadly high speed crash

A man is dead after a car crash on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport Tuesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified the man who died after crashing his car into a concrete pillar in Shreveport Tuesday morning.

Maurice D. Whiting, 36, was identified through fingerprints.

Police say Whiting drove his Chevy Camaro into a concrete pillar on Interstate 20 westbound exit ramp onto Common Street at a high rate of speed just before 3 a.m.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Investigators say speed and alcohol were factors in the deadly crash.

According to police reports, the Camaro left Josh Lounge.

Whiting was sent to University Health to be autopsied.

