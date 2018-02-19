Woman recovering from wounds after violent dog attack

Melissa Rodriguez, 52, is arrested on a felony charge of allowing the attack by the dog. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

An East Texas woman remains in the hospital with serious wounds after a dog attacked her earlier in the month.

The owner of the dogs, 52-year-old Melissa Rodriguez, was arrested on a felony charge of allowing the attack by the dog.

Police say the attack happened in the Pine Harbor subdivision off FM 729 near Rodriguez’s home on Feb. 6th.

Rodriguez had been cited several times in the past for violations concerning the dogs, according to Marion County Sheriff David McKnight. The dogs have been involved in another biting where the victim failed to pursue charges.

Rodriguez was aware of the vicious nature of the animals and allegedly allowed them to escape their home.

The dogs were picked up by the Humane Society on Feb. 8th.

The following day, the dogs destroyed their kneels and escaped from the Humane Society facility.

Due to the dogs’ dangerous nature, all three were put down.

