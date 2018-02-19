ALERT DAY: Heavy rainfall impacting your Wednesday

An Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday due to the potential heavy rain and flash flooding in the ArkLaTex. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of eastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, and southwestern Arkansas. This is due to the heavy rainfall expected the next few days. Rainfall totals in these areas could be 3-6+ inches. Places in Shreveport and southeast will see lighter totals.

FUTURETRACK

A slow moving cold front will be moving throughout the region Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Because the storm is slow moving, this is causing an increase in the flash flooding threat.

A line of rain and thunderstorms will start to affect the ArkLaTex in the early morning hours on Tuesday and will continue to be heavy through the evening hours as well.

More widespread and heavy rain will move into Wednesday morning and will impact your morning drive. Make sure to give yourself extra time getting to work. Thunderstorms move more into the Shreveport-Bossier area around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Heavy downpours are expected.

Flash flooding threat increases as these heavy downpours continue throughout the entire ArkLaTex. These storms will be slow moving and flash flooding could occur within minutes.

This storm system will also be affecting your ride home from work. Heavy rain, along with the possibility of flooded roads, could make the drive difficult.

Rain and storms continue throughout the evening hours of Wednesday but will start to clear out in the northern ArkLaTex by 8 p.m. Other areas should see a clearing of heavy rainfall late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday.

RAINFALL TOTALS

Rainfall accumulations vary from where you live in the ArkLaTex. Both models, the European and the American, are indicating the heaviest of rainfall northwest of Interstate 20. Cities here can expect anywhere from 3-6+ inches of rain.

As you move down towards the middle ArkLaTex and the Shreveport-Bossier area, rainfall totals lessen to around 2-4". The southern ArkLaTex rainfall totals look to be 1-3".

Our area is also under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall for Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

IMPACTS

The main threat for this set of storms will be heavy downpours and the threat of flash flooding. This will impact your morning and evening commutes to and from work. Give yourself plenty of time to travel anywhere. Any roads, low-lying areas, or areas with poor drainage will be affected the most. The threat of gusty winds and lightning are low, but still could be a factor.

Make sure to check back for more updates.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.