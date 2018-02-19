Police searching for missing brother, sister in Bossier City

Carmen Thompson, 13, stands 5’9” tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair styled in long braids. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a brother and sister who ran away from home over the weekend.

Tralen Thompson, 12, and Carmen Thompson, 13, left their Bossier City home on Saturday and remain missing.

Police say there is no indication of foul play being involved.

Tralen is 5’ tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brain hair. He was last seen wearing red shorts and red Nike brand shoes.

Carmen stands 5’9” tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair styled in long braids. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Anyone who can help police locate them is asked to call Bossier City police at 318-741-8650.

