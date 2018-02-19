SporTran hosts first public forum since overhauling bus system

SporTran is hoping to garner fresh rider feedback since overhauling the new system in November 2017. (Source: KSLA News 12)

SporTran is hosting a series of public forums beginning Monday night. The bus service is hoping to garner fresh rider feedback since overhauling the new system in November 2017.

Monday's open forum kicked off at Airline Park Community Center at 6 p.m.

SporTran's overhaul included adding new bus routes and rearranging stops; SporTran has also introduced a line of electric buses, the first of its kind in Louisiana.

"We'll have our challenges, but we are going to work through those challenges," said Dinero Washington, SporTran's CEO. "We'll fix whatever we have to fix to make sure that SporTran goes forward as we proceed with our new routing system."

But, not all riders have been thrilled with the changes to SporTran.

"At first I thought it was OK, but then with me actually riding the bus, I got a chance to see just how long it takes to get on a bus," said Debra Johnson, a former SporTran rider. "You have to wait way too long, that's ridiculous," said Johnson.

If you're unable to make Monday evening's forum, below is a list of other scheduled times this week:

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - Shreve Memorial Library Downtown @ 10 a.m.

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 - David Raines Community Center @ 6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 - Shreve Memorial Library Southern Hills @ 12 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 - AB Palmer Park Community Center @ 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 22, 2018 - Shreve Memorial Library Mooretown @ 9 a.m.

Thursday, February 22, 2018 - Bossier Parish Central Library @ 11 a.m.

Thursday, February 22, 2018 - Bilberry Park Community Center @ 6 p.m.

Friday, February 23, 2018 - SporTran Intermodal Terminal @ 11 a.m.

