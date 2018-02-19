Interview with Louisiana Senator John Kennedy on KSLA News 12 Now at 4

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R) was live during KSLA News 12 Now at 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

He spoke on all things military from the recently proposed direct access route to Barksdale Air Force Base, to his thoughts on President Trump's proposed military parade.

The Republican senator also talked about the importance of funding our military modernization.

"The best way to remain free and remain safe is to remain strong we have the most powerful nation in the history of the world but it takes money to do that and it takes dedication and some people criticize us for having such a large military we spend more on military funding then the next nine nations combined but I consider it a price to pay for freedom," said Senator John Kennedy.

