SPD: Man caught on camera breaking into home

On February 16, 2018, just before noon a black male suspect forcibly entered a home in the 1400 block of Oden Street and took items of value from within the home. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a home Friday morning.

Police say just before noon a man broke into a home in the 1400 block of Oden Street and took items of value from inside.

The victim’s home surveillance system captured the bandit on video.

Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify this man.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, their website or via the app at P3Tips.

