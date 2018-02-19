Shreveport building and street re-opened after partial roof collapse

The mystery didn't last too long about what caused the sound of a huge boom heard 'round downtown Shreveport late on this Monday morning.

It all began just after 11:20 in the morning at the old Uneeda Biscuit building in the 700 block of Milam Avenue. That boom turned out to be a partial roof collapse.

The building is vacant at the moment and for sale and potentially close to being bought. That's why the potential new owners were checking out the roof damage as soon as the 'all clear' came shortly after 1:30 p.m.

KSLA News 12 was there when a drone flew over rooftop to give authorities a look at the extent of the collapse.

"It's a pretty nice sized hole. We saw it through a pad, through an I-pad. We had Caddo Sheriff's on the scene. They deployed their drone," explained Shreveport Fire Department Chief of Training John Lane.

When asked about the size of the hole Chief Lane added, "Somewhere between 5 and 20."

A short time after the drone flight Lane told us a city engineer, building inspector and architect deemed the building safe, with debris limited to the inside of the structure.

A source gave KSLA News 12 some photos of the Uneeda Building rooftop - along with images taken inside, on the top floor as well. The pictures were reportedly taken back in October.

Even then, it was known this building needed a major investment to save this bit of historic Shreveport believed to be about 114 years old. The potential new owners were said to be taking a close look at the structure shortly afterwards.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.