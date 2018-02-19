SFD crews on scene of partial roof collapse

Crews are working to secure the scene after a roof partially collapsed in downtown Shreveport (Source: Jeff Ferrell/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Fire Department is downtown at a vacant building after neighbors say something fell from the building and they suspected it was collapsing.

The building is located in the 700 block of Milam Avenue in downtown Shreveport.

According to an officer on scene, the roof of the building partially collapsed. The officer says the roof debris was contained to the inside of the building.

Part of the block was closed while crews worked to secure the scene.

Crews on scene saw the building was older and also had a for sale sign on it.

