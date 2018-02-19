2 arrested, accused of assaulting restaurant employees

Two people are behind bars after police say they threatened employees at a north Shreveport restaurant with a handgun Saturday morning.

Shreveport Police responded to reports of an assault at the McDonalds Restaurant in the 1600 block of North Market Street just before 10:30 a.m.

Officers say 26-year-old Matthew Matthews, of the 100 block of Mayfair Drive, and 28-year-old Christian Sullivan, of the 100 block of Brookbriar Drive, placed an order at the drive-thru.

As they approached the pay window the employee reportedly recognized Matthews from the day before as someone whose order was incorrectly filled. Police say he apologized for the mishap and ensured Matthews that they would get the order correct.

That's when police say Matthews began shouting homosexual slurs at the employee, produced a handgun and pointed it at the employees that were standing at the window.

Sullivan then reportedly took the handgun from Matthews and pointed it at the employees as well, according to police.

The employees called 911 and police attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects took off back to the parking lot of the McDonalds where they were taken into custody.

Patrol officers found drugs and a handgun inside of the vehicle.

Christian was charged with one count each of possession with the intent to distribute schedule I, schedule II, and schedule IV narcotics and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Matthews was charged with one count each of possession with the intent to distribute schedule I, schedule II, and schedule IV narcotics, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegally possessing a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Both were booked into the Shreveport City Jail on their charges.

