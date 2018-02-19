Police search for 2 accused of shoplifting at Shreveport store

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for two women they believe shoplifted from a clothing store back in October. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

On October 21, 2017, just before 9 p.m., police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Kohl's Department Store in the 7600 block of Youree Drive.

An employee told officers he saw two women hide items on their persons and leave the store without paying for the items.

Police say one of the women was described as wearing a red hat and white shirt and was said to have a light complexion.

The second was reportedly described as having a dark complexion and was wearing a blue jean jacket.

Police say when the employee confronted the accused shoplifters, they ran from the store then drove away in a maroon Saturn Ion.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, their website or via the app at P3Tips.

