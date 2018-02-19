SPD: Man uses blowtorch to break into business

Shreveport police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video using a blowtorch to try to break into a business. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video using a blowtorch to try to break into a business.

The burglary reportedly happened on January 22 at Mills Motors in the 2700 block of Linwood.

Police say surveillance video shows a man use a blowtorch to try to cut the front door open. When that didn't work, he then busted out the front window of the business to get in.

Once inside he took undisclosed items of value then ran off.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, their website or via the app at P3Tips.

