SPD: Person raped, robbed at gunpoint

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating after they say a person was raped and robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning. 

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 6700 block of Financial Circle.

Police say details are limited, but they are searching for a man who used a handgun to commit first-degree rape and armed robbery. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

