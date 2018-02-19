SPD: Person raped, robbed at gunpoint

Shreveport police are investigating after they say a person was raped and robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 6700 block of Financial Circle.

Police say details are limited, but they are searching for a man who used a handgun to commit first-degree rape and armed robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.