Louisiana State University in Shreveport has canceled a security alert issued earlier this week for the campus.

On Sunday, the school posted on its website that law enforcement apprehended a suspect.

The university tightened security on the campus on Friday after disturbing social media posts surfaced. Officials said there was no imminent threat of safety for the campus community.

An open forum is expected on Monday to address the recent developments at the college.

