Former LSUS student arrested for making social media threats

A woman is behind bars after reportedly making threats targeted at Louisiana State University in Shreveport employees.

Amanda Charlene Sutherland, 36, was arrested in Seattle, WA, on Sunday. She was charged with being a fugitive.

"But nothing happened, but something could have happened, and there was never a time where there was an imminent threat or immediate danger to anyone on this campus," said LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark.

The threats, posted via a series of YouTube videos threatened to harm a number of people including members of the faculty.

"She had a number of postings that occurred over time, and she was considered to be someone who is very, very disturbed and someone who no one would know what to do," Clark said.

LSUS has canceled a security alert issued after the threats on Friday.

"We all know that what happened a week ago in Florida... the killings at the high school, we know what has happened in too many high schools and college campuses when something has happened, and so the decision here was made that we need to be proactive to provide a level of additional protection," said Clark.

The university tightened security on the campus after disturbing social media posts surfaced. Officials said there was no imminent threat to safety for the campus community.

"I think they handled it pretty well… no one died. For any kind of tragedy like this it's very important to keep your head cool," said LSUS student Logan Byrd.

But other students felt Sutherland's threat called for more extreme measures.

"I feel like they should have just shut down school. They should've just been like everybody just get off campus—they didn't they just left everybody.. everybody was at school," said Colista Woltz, an LSUS student.

Authorities say Sutherland did not provide specific information on how she would carry out her threats.

Sutherland's bail is set at $500,000 and her second appearance in court is set for Feb. 22.

School officials are urging all students to make sure their cell phones are registered with the school. This will keep them updated on any major events.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.