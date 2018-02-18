Shreveport library explores African American genealogy

The Shreve Memorial Library took a handful of people on a trip back in time to explore their respective family histories Saturday during the annual African American Family History workshop.

"History is you, you're history," said Reed Mathews, a library technician in the genealogy department. "You have a part in it that you can pass on."

The day-long workshop was dedicated to aiding African Americans in the community learn the basics of family history research, as well as discovering genealogy resources available to them at the Broadmoor branch.

"I think when we look at the past, we recognize where we are today," said Gavilan Jewitt, a Shreveport resident working on a personal project to discover more about his family's past.

Jewitt's journey for self-discovery began with a simple question to his grandparents.

"They gave me a few details, but they didn't know many details," said Jewitt. "My next thing was, I need to go figure out a way to learn about some other relatives."

With assistance from the genealogy department, Jewitt was able to dip back through very old documents to trace back his ancestors from hundreds of years ago. Through questions he was able to answer about his past, Jewitt's outlook on the present has been revitalized.

"I want to utilize my time and resources to the best of my ability, so that when I'm old, I can pass these things onto my kids," said Jewitt. "Hopefully, it can help them to do great things just like it has for me."

Jewitt discovered he comes from a family of slaves, which he said makes him greatly appreciate how far his family has come over time.

"To know they went through those things and I am a descendent of that, it's given me a sense to take advantage of the time," said Jewitt. "Looking at some of the present day circumstances we have, it in no way compares to what they experienced back then ."

