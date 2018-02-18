Help Shreveport police nab a tire bandit

Shreveport police on the hunt for alleged tire bandit. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of an alleged tire thief.

Authorities tell us it happened at the Wally's Discount Tires in 7700 block of Linwood Avenue.

The man was caught on camera taking four brand new tires from the business and loading them into an older model car.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or at lockemup.org with any information.

