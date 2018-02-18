Shreveport business vandalized, police searching for suspect

Shreveport police have released surveillance footage to identify a vandalism suspect.

This happened in December 27th at the Capital One Bank in the 9100 block of Mansfield Road.

According to officers on scene, a rock was thrown through the drive-thru glass of the bank.

In the video, it shows a man picking up the rock as he heads towards the drive-thru area of the business.

Investigators are asking for any information about the suspect. Contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website at www.lockemup.org with tips.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.