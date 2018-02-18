Shreveport business vandalized, police searching for suspect - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport business vandalized, police searching for suspect

By Javonti Thomas, Content Producer
Connect
Shreveport police searching for vandalism suspect. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department) Shreveport police searching for vandalism suspect. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police have released surveillance footage to identify a vandalism suspect. 

This happened in December 27th at the Capital One Bank in the 9100 block of Mansfield Road.

According to officers on scene, a rock was thrown through the drive-thru glass of the bank.

In the video, it shows a man picking up the rock as he heads towards the drive-thru area of the business.

Investigators are asking for any information about the suspect. Contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website at www.lockemup.org with tips. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly