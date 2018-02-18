Police searching for armed robbery suspect - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Javonti Thomas, Content Producer
Connect
Police searching for armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department) Police searching for armed robbery suspect. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)
Man robbed while withdrawing money from an ATM. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department) Man robbed while withdrawing money from an ATM. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)
(Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department) (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are on the hunt for the man responsible for robbing another man at a Shreveport bank.  

This happened back in December at the Chase Bank in the 1700 block of Line Avenue.

According to authorities, a man was withdrawing money from the ATM when a man armed with a rifle removed his money from the machine.

They tell us the man escaped in a box-style SUV that was a greenish color.

Police say anyone with any information about the alleged suspect should contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly