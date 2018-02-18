Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Man robbed while withdrawing money from an ATM. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are on the hunt for the man responsible for robbing another man at a Shreveport bank.

This happened back in December at the Chase Bank in the 1700 block of Line Avenue.

According to authorities, a man was withdrawing money from the ATM when a man armed with a rifle removed his money from the machine.

They tell us the man escaped in a box-style SUV that was a greenish color.

Police say anyone with any information about the alleged suspect should contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website at www.lockemup.org.

