2018 Wrestling State Championships (Shakeback Trey)

The 2018 Wrestling State Championship Semi Finals and Finals held at the Centurylink Center.



Parkway's 2017 state parkway champion Trey Fontenot went down hard and hit his head in the finals matchup and it changed the entire mood of the tournament for everybody.

"As a coach or as a team we were more concerned about Trey and how he was, it was a scary thing. When Trey hit his head he was out cold and was motionless so we wanted to make sure he was taken care of and okay. Everybody was concerned, the Teurlings Catholic fans were great they all had their hands up praying for Trey and even the kid Christian Satchel from Sam Houston. He was the kid he was wrestiling I'm just glad he is here with us now," said Head Coach Emmett Beggs.

Dalton Driggers came up big for the Panthers with a win over Martin Garrett from Archbishop Shaw, he immediately pointed to the stands where Trey was sitting.

"I feel amazing all of my coaches told me that this team title would probably be ours if I won it. I won it for myself and all my teammates up in the stands that didn't win," said Driggers.

Brother Martin came out on top with 319.5 points.

Parkway finished tied for 2nd place with Teurlings Cathloic, both teams finished with 244.5 points.

Here is a look at the Individual state champs from the area.

1st Place - D J Evans of Airline D1 182

1st Place - Richard Mack III of North Desoto D2 138

1st Place - Dalton Driggers of Parkway D2 160

1st Place - Daniel (D.J.) Monroe of Haughton D2 220

1st Place - Mason Sparks of Lakeside D3 220

1st Place - D.J. Harvey of Lakeside D3 285

A full list of the brackets and results can be found here

