Grambling sweeps season series with Jackson St.

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University men's basketball team had four players finish in double figures and extended its school-record win streak to 11 games with a 71-64 victory over Jackson State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on Saturday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.



Ivy Smith Jr., the SWAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week, paced Grambling State (15-12 overall, 11-3 SWAC) with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Axel Mpoyo registered 11 points, three rebounds and one block, while Drake Wilks added eight of his 11 points in the first half as he also finished with four rebounds. Shirmane Thomas chipped in 10 points, eight boards, four assists and one steal.



Lemmie Howard led Jackson State (10-17, 7-6 SWAC) with 18 points, eight rebounds, one block and one steal. Paris Collins registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, with six assists, three steals and one block. Darius Austin recorded 14 points, seven boards and one assists.



Grambling State led by as many as 10 points at the end of the first half, but Jackson State was able to close the gap to one point with 8:23 remaining. JSU never got any closer in the final eight minutes as Grambling State swept the season series.



Turning Point

Jackson State led 25-22 after a Lemmie Howard jumper with 6:36 remaining in the first half, but Grambling State used a 16-3 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Shirmane Thomas, to close the first half with a 38-28 advantage.



Grambling State led 45-36 after a 3- pointer by Drake Wilks with 15:47 remaining, but Jackson State used a 19-12 run to cut the deficit to just one point, 56-55, with 8:23 remaining.



Grambling State extended the margin to 64-55 with 3:55 remaining after a pair of free throws by Axel Mpoyo and Jackson State never got any closer than five points down the stretch.



Inside the Numbers

· Grambling State shot 45.8 percent (22-of-48) from the floor and 74.1 percent (20-of-27) from the free-throw line.

· Jackson State was 26-of-78 (33.3 percent) shooting and 1-of-4 (76.7 percent) from the charity stripe.

· Grambling State finished with 42 rebounds, with 33 coming on the defensive end.

· Jackson State tallied 42 rebounds, with 20 coming on the offensive glass.

· Grambling State scored 20 points in the paint, 14 off turnovers, six fast break points and 11 second-chance points.

· Jackson State scored 20 points in the paint, five second-chance points and 15 points off turnovers.

· There were four lead changes and two ties.



News & Notes

* Grambling State swept the season series from Jackson State this season.

* Jackson State picked up 33 points from three-pointers. (11-of-34 -- 32.4 percent)

* Grambling State head coach Donte' Jackson continued his unbeaten streak in February (5-0).

* During the 11-game win streak, Grambling State has swept Alcorn State, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern and Jackson State. GSU has also beaten Southern, Jackson State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State.

* The 11-game Grambling State win streak is the longest in school history during the NCAA Division I-era.



Up Next

Grambling State returns to action on Saturday Feb. 24 against Arkansas- Pine Bluff. Tip-off for Senior Day in the Fredrick Hobdy Assembly Center begins at 5:30 p.m.