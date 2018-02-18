Boyd and Coleman fuel Lady Tigers victory over JSU

Information provided by the Grambling Athletics Department

GRAMBLING, La | Jazmin Boyd and Justice Coleman combined to score 61 points as the Grambling State University women's basketball team got back into the win column with a thrilling 93-89 overtime victory over Jackson State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on Saturday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.



Grambling State led, 18-15 after one period, but Jackson State took a 38-36 lead into the break. JSU led by just one, 57-56, heading into the final quarter. Grambling State led by three down the stretch, but a 3-pointer by Chelsea Causey tied the game at 71 and forced overtime.



Boyd paced Grambling State (13-12 overall, 10-4 SWAC) with her career-high 31 points and added three rebounds, four assists and one steal. Coleman tossed in a career-high 30 points, five rebounds and one steal. Monisha Neal chipped in with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals, while Shakyla Hill finished with a double-double of 10 points and 11 assists, with seven rebounds and four steals.



Marneisha Hamer led Jackson State (12-11, 7-7) with 27 points, six rebounds, one assists and one steal. Causey registered a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Christina Ellis added 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal.



Turning Point

Grambling State took a 60-59 advantage on a bucket by Boyd with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter, but Jackson State answered and grabbed a 65-63 lead after a layup by Katie Hunt with 4:03 remaining.



Grambling State took control for the next three minutes and took a 71-67 lead after two free throws by Boyd with 1:52 left, but again Jackson State answered and got buckets by Jasmine Redmon and Causey to tie the game at 71 and force overtime.



In the extra period, Grambling State took an 88-86 lead after a jumper by Neal with 1:19 left and a free throw by Hill pushed the margin to 89-86 with 32 seconds remaining.



Jackson State tied the game at 89 after a 3-pointer by Ellis with 13 seconds left, but Grambling State got a layup by Neal and Alexus Williams down the stretch to pick up the victory.



Inside the Numbers

* Grambling State shot 35-of-80 (43.8 percent) from the floor and 14-of-20 (70.0 percent) from the free-throw line.

* Jackson State Southern was 37-of-81 (45.7 percent) shooting and 13-of-22 (59.1 percent) from the charity stripe.

* Grambling State registered 46 rebounds, including 27 on the defensive glass.

* Jackson State recorded 54 rebounds, with 23 coming on the offensive end.

* Grambling State finished with 40 points in the paint, 26 points off turnovers, 16 second-chance points and six bench points.

* Jackson State tallied 54 points in the paint, 45 bench points, 16 second-chance points and 27 points off turnovers.



News and Notes

* Grambling State head coach Freddie Murray is 24-8 in his two years at the helm in SWAC play.

* Grambling State is 2-0 this season in overtime wins.

* Grambling State split the season series with Jackson State.

* Jazmin Boyd and Justice Coleman scored 28 of Grambling's 36 points for the first half.

* Justice Coleman's previous career high was 18 points against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 29.

* Jazmin Boyd's previous career high was 24 points against Arkansas- Pine Bluff on Feb. 25, 2017.

* Saturday's game was Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Fans were encouraged to wear pink.



Up Next

Grambling State continues its home swing on Saturday, Feb. 24 for Senior Day against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Tip-off at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center is set for 3 p.m.