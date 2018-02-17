Local civil rights leader writes desegregation inspired book

Carolyn Jones is the first African American to attend school in Caddo Parish. (Javonti Thomas/ KSLA News 12)

Carolyn Jones, the first African-American student to attend school in Caddo Parish, details her experience in book. (Courtesy: The DuPlessis Agency.)

Carolyn Jones is a pioneer in the ArkLaTex.

Most notably, she is first African American student to attend school in Caddo Parish. A lawsuit in 1965 struck down segregation allowed her to attend school at Creswell Elementary.

Now, the civil rights activist is using her time writing and inspiring others to make a change. On Saturday, in the Red River District, she held a book signing for her book, "Opening New Doors."

The book is a collection of poems written about her detailing her various experiences attending school in the 1960s.

The 50th anniversary of desegregation was the inspiration for the collection.

Looking back she recalls being a loner — but also fearless.

"It is important to get this part of history out there to encourage and inform students," Jones said.

She adds that the opportunity to attend several schools in the area decades ago would be a different story.

"Many people died or had horrible things happen to them for us to enjoy the freedoms we have today," Jones said.

Copies of her book are available for purchase at Modern Beauty Shop on Milam Street.

