Jury finds Carthage man guilty of sexually assaulting a child

It took less than an hour for a jury to find a Carthage man guilty of charges of sexual assault involving a child.

Matthew James Aubin, 39, was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the Panola County Criminal District

Testimony concluded on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and jury began deliberating shortly after.

"The Carthage Police Department did an excellent job investigating this case and the child victim showed great courage in testifying against the defendant," said Panola County Criminal District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson. "These things all led the jury verdict of guilty.

Aubin will be sentenced later after a presentence investigation report is completed.

"I would also like to recognize my Assistant Katie Nielsen who put in many hours preparing for this case," Davidson added. "We are all thankful one more child predator has been removed from our community.

