History comes to life with Groveton Civil War reenactment

The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
US Marshals arrested the suspect on Corley Street, investigators said he was hiding in a residence.More >>
An Augusta woman was arrested Sunday night for reportedly attempting to tear off her boyfriend's genitals. At around 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 11, deputies responded to a home on Alden Drive for reports of a domestic situation.More >>
Two students, one at Susan Moore High School and one at Cleveland High School, have been charged with making a terrorist threat after sheriff's officials say they threatened to "shoot up" each of their high schools.More >>
According to a post on the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, authorities are looking for a missing 18-year-old special needs autistic student.More >>
