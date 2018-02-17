Driver flips car, crawls from wreckage in Bossier City

A driver lost control of his car on Friday and flipped it over in a parking lot, according to first responders.

It happened around 5 p.m at the corner of Riverwood Drive and Benton Road. Both Bossier City Police Department and Bossier City Fire Department responded to the wreck.

The driver hit a curb, then hit a Crape Myrtle tree, flew up and flipped over, landing on the car's roof in a parking lot.

The driver crawled out from the wreckage and was taken to a Bossier City hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to BCPD Spokesman Mark Natale. The driver was the only occupant.

